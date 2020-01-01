|
The VedaBaseTM
Windows VedaBase 2019 with installation program
Mac VedaBase 2019 - Not compatible with Catalina
|The VedaBaseTM 2019 covers the spectrum of Vedic knowledge related to the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Sri Krishna, as presented by Srila Prabhupada and previous Vaisnava acaryas. On these pages we will give the History, FAQ, and more about the Bhaktivedanta VedaBase. Check out our Blog for more details.
For more information and to view the on-line version of VedaBaseTM go to VedaBase.com.
Folio Views is a powerful integrated software for
viewing, searching, and annotating, all the written
and spoken words of Srila Prabhupada.
